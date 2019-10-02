BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder have arrested a woman accused in a crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured. Jennifer LeMaire is facing charges of careless driving resulting in bodily injury and vulnerable road user in connection with the Sept. 20 crash.
The crash happened in the area of Folsom Street and Bluff Street about 12:21 p.m. on Sept. 20.
Police say LeMaire was driving a 2016 gray Range Rover southbound on Folsom Street from Valmont Road. That’s when investigators say she veered to the left and collided with the cyclist who was traveling northbound on Folsom Street, most likely in the bike lane.
The Range Rover then went over the curb of Folsom, continued southbound and collided with two parked vehicles.
The cyclist was rushed to Boulder Community Hospital and then flown to Denver Health were he remains.
