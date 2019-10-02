(HOODLINE) – Interested in getting intel on Denver’s newest restaurant and retail additions? From a juice bar to a barber shop, read on to see the latest hot spots to open near you.
Walters303 Pizzeria & Publik House
Now open at 200 Quebec St., Suite 109, in Lowry Field is Walters303 Pizzeria & Publik House, a beer bar that serves pizza, chicken wings and more.
Walters303 Pizzeria & Publik House features a menu brimming with options like a build-your-own pizza, breadsticks, salads, lasagna and baked subs, along with a comprehensive list of beer on tap.
Ebert’s Terrace
Ebert’s Terrace is a traditional American eatery that recently made its debut at 4900 Himalaya St. in Green Valley Ranch.
According to its Yelp page, Ebert’s Terrace celebrates its Colorado background by utilizing locally sourced meats, fruits and vegetables. Menu items to look for include a grilled pear salad, pulled pork pizza, bacon-wrapped bison meatloaf and Alamosa striped bass.
Barber Theory
Barber Theory is a Highland newcomer that can be found at 1550 Platte St., Unit A211.
This new barber shop offers a variety of grooming services, including standard haircuts, buzz cuts, razor fades and beard trims.
Clean Juice
At 955 Albion St., you’ll encounter the latest outpost of Clean Juice, a cafe chain known for its juices and smoothies.
On the menu, expect to find a wide selection of health-conscious beverages and fare, including açaí bowls, Greenoa salad bowls, cold-pressed shots, wellness lattes, assorted smoothies, bottled juice cleanses and food items like avocado toast.
