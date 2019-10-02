Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The clothing store chain Forever 21 will close three stores in Colorado. Six more stores will remain in place in the Centennial State.
The stores that will close are as follows:
– Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall
– Flatiron Crossing mall in Broomfield
– Orchard Town Center in Westminster
The locations where the stores will remain include the Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver and Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood.
On Sunday the retailer filed for bankruptcy and announced that as many as 178 of its stores will be closing.
CBS News reported that a growing number of consumers are more likely nowadays to buy eco-friendly products instead of items from so-called fast fashion chains like Forever 21.
