ERIE, Colo. (CBS4)– Erie police have arrested three teenagers accused of breaking into a home and forcing the residents to give them money. The three suspects have been identified as Kamron Keshaun, Erik Isaiah Johnson Mosley, and Jacquez Ezekiel Rondae Baker.
The suspects are facing several charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and theft of $5,000 to $20,000.
The home invasion happened overnight Saturday. Police say the suspects broke in through a window at a home on Painted Horse Way, after canvassing other homes.
Once they got inside, they forced a couple at the home to withdraw money from their bank accounts. The teens returned the couple at 4 a.m. Sunday, but the victims had their phones taken away so they couldn’t call for help immediately. They later called for help from a neighbor’s home.
Detectives say they used a combination of tools to track down the suspects, obtained warrants Tuesday and then arrested the suspects. They remain in the Weld County jail as the investigation continues.
