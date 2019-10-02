  • CBS4On Air

By Jacqueline Quynh
Filed Under:Erie News, Erie Police, Home Invasion, Robbery


ERIE, Colo. (CBS4)– Erie police have arrested three teenagers accused of breaking into a home and forcing the residents to give them money. The three suspects have been identified as Kamron Keshaun, Erik Isaiah Johnson Mosley, and Jacquez Ezekiel Rondae Baker.

ERIE BREAK-IN

The suspects are facing several charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and theft of $5,000 to $20,000.

The home invasion happened overnight Saturday. Police say the suspects broke in through a window at a home on Painted Horse Way, after canvassing other homes.

(credit: CBS)

Once they got inside, they forced a couple at the home to withdraw money from their bank accounts. The teens returned the couple at 4 a.m. Sunday, but the victims had their phones taken away so they couldn’t call for help immediately. They later called for help from a neighbor’s home.

Erie break ins surveillance ring video suspect vehicle

Surveillance video one resident believes may have captured the suspect vehicle. (credit: CBS)

Detectives say they used a combination of tools to track down the suspects, obtained warrants Tuesday and then arrested the suspects. They remain in the Weld County jail as the investigation continues.

