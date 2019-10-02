



– A bull elk spotted with netting tangled around its antlers in Estes Park is managing okay, and CPW says it will likely not intervene.

“It’s mobile and it’s able to feed so that’s about as good as you can hope for,” said Jason Clay, communications for the Northeast region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW says trying to help an animal in this situation can do more harm than good. In many cases, help means sedation and depending on the situation, requires cutting the antlers.

“It’s not going to be able to protect itself if it comes into a fight with another bull, which they do all the time during breeding season.”

Joan Oliver took a video of the elk hoping it would create awareness around the issue.

While it’s not easy to stand by, CPW says this elk likely has other things on its mind right now.

“It’s going through the rut right now and what’s on it’s mind is breeding,” said Clay.

The video has been making the rounds on social media. One community member who spotted the animal posted a picture on Facebook noting, “He still managed to keep his girls close while fighting off another male.”

Last week in Evergreen CPW had to rescue a deer caught in a soccer net. In that case, the antlers had to be cut. While they shed their antlers every winter, cutting them can leave them vulnerable during rut.

It’s a common situation, and CPW says it hopes each instance reminds people to take note of their surroundings.

“It’s just a good reminder to take a look around your yard and see if there are any dangers for wildlife,” Clay said.