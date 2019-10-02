DENVER(CBS)- Our October gloom is ever so slowly beginning to erode. It will take most of the morning for the cloud cover to fade and sunshine to return to the eastern plains. The morning satellite pictures really show how one half of the state is shrouded in clouds and the western half clear skies.
Cool air has been trapped across the states plains up to the foothills for the last few days. This ground hugging chill has been overrun with moisture streaming northward in the southerly flow. This pattern will gradually shift over the next 24 hours as a trough of low pressure pushes over a strong high locked over Memphis.
As this shift takes place strong southwesterly winds are going to beef up across the mountains and west increasing the fire danger for Wednesday afternoon. As a result there is a Red Flag Warning over most of the mountains.
