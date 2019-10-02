  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted in the death of a tow truck driver who was dragged by her vehicle is set to be released early from prison. According to the Department of Corrections, Detra Farries has been accepted into a community corrections program in Arapahoe County, KKTV-TV reports.

Detra Farries (credit: CBS)

A Colorado Springs jury convicted Farries of vehicular homicide and other charges in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose.

Allen Rose (courtesy: MySpace)

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that Farries drove off as Rose was preparing to tow her SUV. He died after getting caught in a cable he had attached to her vehicle.

The makeshift memorial for Allen Rose in Colorado Springs (credit: CBS)

Farries’ attorneys insisted that she didn’t realize Rose was being dragged.

