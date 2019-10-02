



– Looking to uncover all that Five Points has to offer? Get to know this downtown Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a microbrewery to a massage and bodywork studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Five Points, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Rolling Pin Bakeshop

Topping the list is bakery The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, which serves breakfast, brunch, coffee, tea and more. Located at 2716 Welton St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 353 reviews on Yelp.

This popular bakery serves an array of baked goods and pastries, ranging from Danishes, bear claws and monkey bread to both sweet and savory croissants, cream puffs, eclairs, lemon bars and various breads.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Next up is breakfast and brunch restaurant Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, situated at 2262 Larimer St. With 4.5 stars out of 3,940 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for a sizable assortment of different eggs Benedict options, sandwiches, breakfast tacos, corned beef hash and eclectic pancake flavors like sweet potato and pineapple.

LoDo Massage Studio

Massage parlor LoDo Massage Studio is another fine choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3101 Walnut St., Suite 200, five stars out of 268 reviews.

According to its website, LoDo Massage Studio specializes in transformational bodywork, using a mixture of techniques such as yoga, Swedish massage and aromatherapy to cater to each client’s individual needs.

Ratio Beerworks

Ratio Beerworks, a brewery and beer bar, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 224 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2920 Larimer St. to experience it for yourself.

Utilizing an innovative 20-barrel brewing system, Ratio Beerworks produces a variety of classic and unique craft beer styles that guests can taste in the brewery’s tap room, including a chocolate rye scotch ale, French saison and extra pale ale.

Article provided by Hoodline.