CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations are now in place for a wildfire burning near Salida. The Decker Fire has burned at least 2200 acres, and is now threatening homes.
People in the Mountain Vista Village, Methodist Mountain, Fawn Ridge Estates, Boot Hill and Pinon Ridge Estates between County Road 110 to County Road 104 have been told to leave. Large animals can be evacuated to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The fire has burned 2,207 acres so far. There is just 5% containment. High winds and low humidity are behind the increase in acres burned.
A public meeting about the fire was held in Salida on Tuesday night.
