FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo entered the 2019 on the coaching hot seat. In his four full years in Fort Collins, he has never won more than seven games and finished 2018 with a 3-9 record.
The beginning of the 2019 season has done nothing but intensify the heat around Bobo’s job security. The Rams have started the ’19 campaign with a 1-4 record. To make matters worse, CSU has lost its last nine games against FBS competition.
Bobo’s overall record as the Rams head coach is a disappointing 25-31. In addition to a lack of winning, CSU is struggling to get fans in the seats at their 41,000-seat Canvas Stadium. Attendance has hovered around 24,000 at the 3-year old stadium.
CSU hosts San Diego State on Saturday at 8 p.m.
