Parker, Ponderosa High School


PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students got to sit in on two cases before the Colorado Court of Appeals at Ponderosa High School Wednesday. The visit was part of Courts in the Community, a program through the Colorado Judicial Branch.

Students take part in the Courts in the Community program at Ponderosa High School.

Students take part in the Courts in the Community program at Ponderosa High School. (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals initiated the program on “Law Day” on May 1, 1986. It was designed to give Colorado high school students insight into the Colorado Judicial system.

On Wednesday, students were able to witness actual proceedings. In one case, an HOA is challenging a decision by the Town of Parker’s Planning Commission approving a new development in Stroh Ranch. In the second case, the Colorado Court of Appeals is being asked to clarify portions of a state law that immunizes people from criminal liability when they report a drug or alcohol overdose by themselves or another person.

At the end of the arguments, the students were invited to take part in a question-and-answer session with the Court of Appeals judges. The court generally issues opinions within a few weeks of the arguments.

 

