



– Police are searching for a man and a woman who stole a car on Wednesday morning in west Denver that had two children inside. The 2-year-old twin boys were found safe a short time afterwards.

“I’ve seen all of the signs that the police put out,” said Tricia Doyle, the victim. “I knew it was a possibility but it never occurred to me that it would really happen to me.”

Doyle’s car was stolen while it was running outside her west Denver home.

“Don’t leave cars running, just don’t, it’s not worth it, it’s not worth the stress,” she said at a news conference with police.

Shortly before 8 a.m. police sent out a tweet saying the car was stolen at 5th and Meade Street. Less than 10 minutes later, officers shared on Twitter that the children were found safe a few blocks away.

Doyle said she got out of the car and went inside to get another of her children who she was going to drive to school. During the approximate 30 seconds that took, the car was stolen. The cellphone left inside the car helped police track the vehicle down.

“I never thought it would happen to me I am so grateful for the Denver police officers for finding my children when they did,” Doyle said.

A few hours after the car and children were located, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen talked about the dangers of puffing, or leaving a car running while unattended. He said 372 “puffers” were stolen in Denver last year.

“The worst 30 minutes of my life,” said Doyle. “It was utter panic, I have never been so scared in my life.”

Doyle warned others against leaving their car running.

“Just don’t do it,” she said. “I will never, never leave my car running again.”

Police are searching for a man and a woman in a 2010 white Kia Sol. The male is described as a “taller male.” The female has dyed hair, either purple or red, and is described as a heavy set woman.

“When I saw them, it was just so much gratitude for the Denver Police Department for finding them,” Doyle said. “Finding them so quickly and finding them safe.”