Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A thief stole a car on Wednesday morning that had two children inside and the kids were found safe a short time afterwards. It happened in west Denver close to Federal Boulevard.
DENVER (CBS4) – A thief stole a car on Wednesday morning that had two children inside and the kids were found safe a short time afterwards. It happened in west Denver close to Federal Boulevard.
Shortly before 8 a.m. police sent out a tweet saying a Toyota Prius was stolen at 5th and Mead Street. Less than 10 minutes later they shared on Twitter that the children were found safe a few blocks away.
Police said the case is under investigation and no suspect description was immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.