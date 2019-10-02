  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A thief stole a car on Wednesday morning that had two children inside and the kids were found safe a short time afterwards. It happened in west Denver close to Federal Boulevard.

Shortly before 8 a.m. police sent out a tweet saying a Toyota Prius was stolen at 5th and Mead Street. Less than 10 minutes later they shared on Twitter that the children were found safe a few blocks away.

Police said the case is under investigation and no suspect description was immediately available.

