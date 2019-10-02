



— On Sunday, Oct. 6, at Founders Park in Castle Rock you can run a 5K and help fight childhood cancer. Proceeds will help both Children’s Hospital Colorado and a boy now in his third battle with leukemia. The ‘Chase 4 Gold’ is a show of gratitude from Chase Hancock and his family, now that Chase’s cancer is in remission.

“It’s a very, very, nice feeling to be in remission,” 11-year-old Chase told CBS 4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Chase can be kid again. In 2018, he was forced to grow up fast when he battled stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It’s hard, but you just can’t give up,” he said.

Chase endured six rounds of intense chemotherapy. His mother, Laura, said he was admitted to Children’s Hospital every two weeks.

“Traumatizing, scariest year of our life,” said Laura, “It’s very hard to watch one of your children go through that and knowing that you can’t do anything to protect them.”

What the Hancocks could do was lean on loved ones. Last October, close friends held a 5K called the ‘Race for Chase’ to help the Hancocks financially.

“Just to see our friends and family out here supporting us, it was very touching so we want to do the same for other families,” Laura explained.

So the Hancocks joined their friends to create a new 5K called ‘Chase 4 Gold.’ Gold represents childhood cancer. Laura said four is the percentage of federal cancer research funding spent on childhood cancer.

As for Chase…

“We’re like chasing for it to stop the cancer,” explained Chase.

All sponsors and donations will go to Children’s Hospital pediatric oncology research.

The registration money will help fund a getaway for 12-year-old Toby Geselevich who is fighting leukemia for the third time.

“I couldn’t imagine how hard it’s been for him,” said Chase. “It will just take his mind off of it and let him have a fun time.”

The Hancocks invite everyone to come out Sunday for kids with cancer.

Here is the link to the sign up page: runsignup.com/race/co/castlerock/chase4gold

Find out more on this Facebook page: www.facebook.com/events/2877456525604382/