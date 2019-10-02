(CBS4) — Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort both fired up their snow guns Wednesday morning — with both hoping to be the first Colorado ski resort to open for the season. A-Basin started making snow at 5:15 a.m. on the High Noon intermediate run.
A-Basin officials said the resort uses 24 energy-efficient fan guns plus several low-energy stick guns on 125 acres.
Keystone confirmed to the Denver Post that it also started making snow on Wednesday.
Last year, A-Basin was the first resort to open in Colorado — on Oct. 19 — and didn’t close for the season until July 4. The last time the resort was able to stay open until Independence Day was back in 2011.
Photo Gallery: So Colorado: Skiing On The 4th Of July
A-Basin has not announced this year’s opening date and it won’t be announced until shortly before it happens, but the Basin always aims for mid-October.
“For the first time since 2001, Keystone aims to get back in the running with Arapahoe Basin and Loveland to become the first Colorado ski area to open for the season,” the Post reported.
You must log in to post a comment.