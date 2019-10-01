  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Steamboat Springs News


STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Two playful bears were caught on camera wrestling, snacking and relaxing near a condominium complex in Steamboat Springs this week. Resident Shannon Lukens said she recorded the video from inside her car — and used a zoom lens.

Lukens said she heard a pair of bears were outside the Pines at Ore Grove on Monday afternoon.

“I drove over there and found them relaxing in the sunshine, then taking a break to wrestle around, and then taking a food break and eating some crab apples out of the trees. They were very happy and relaxed bears,” Lukens told CBS4. “And as always, I was safely in my car getting the shot with a zoom lens.”

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

RELATED: Video: Dobermans Scare Off Bears Looking For Trash In Manitou Springs

Right now, bears in Colorado are especially active — searching for the 20,000 calories a day they need to consume before they hibernate.

Comments