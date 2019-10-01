Comments
(HOODLINE) – Looking for a tasty Indian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
(HOODLINE) – Looking for a tasty Indian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
Monsoon
Topping the list is Monsoon. Located at 24107 E. Commons Ave., Suite 105, it is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 499 reviews on Yelp.
Star Of India
Next up is Star of India, situated at 3102 S. Parker Road, Suite A-10, in Dam East-West. With 4.5 stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Chutney
Chutney, located at 2740 S. Havana St., Unit K, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews.
Chai & Chai
Chai & Chai is another go-to, with four stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12501 E. 17th Ave. in Fitzsimmons to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.