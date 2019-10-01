(HOODLINE) – Looking for a tasty Indian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Monsoon

Topping the list is Monsoon. Located at 24107 E. Commons Ave., Suite 105, it is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 499 reviews on Yelp.

Star Of India

Next up is Star of India, situated at 3102 S. Parker Road, Suite A-10, in Dam East-West. With 4.5 stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Chutney

Chutney, located at 2740 S. Havana St., Unit K, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews.

Chai & Chai

Chai & Chai is another go-to, with four stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12501 E. 17th Ave. in Fitzsimmons to see for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.

Comments