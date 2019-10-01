WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of more rain delayed construction work along U.S. 36 in Westminster. The Colorado Department of Transportation planned overnight lane closures near Church Ranch Boulevard Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those closures were pushed to Wednesday and Thursday nights.
“This decision was made because the project needs to have dry pavement conditions in order to safely and effectively stripe the roadway,” CDOT officials said in a news release.
CDOT hopes to have the highway back to its normal traffic configuration by Friday morning.
The construction and repair work is the result of a retaining wall on the eastbound side collapsing in July.
CDOT used more than 100 concrete caissons, drilled down to the bedrock, and thousands of blocks of geofoam to rebuild the slope.
