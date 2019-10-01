Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who travel Peoria between 39th and 51st will abide by a lower speed limit. The speed limit along that stretch was lowered to 35 mph.
This is the second busy street to see lower speed limits as part of Denver’s Vision Zero plan, designed to reduce traffic pedestrian deaths.
In August, crews installed lower speed limit signs on Evans Avenue and Federal Boulevard, from 35 mph to 30 mph.
