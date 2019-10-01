  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who travel Peoria between 39th and 51st will abide by a lower speed limit. The speed limit along that stretch was lowered to 35 mph.

Peoria Street speed limit lowered vision zero

(credit: CBS)

This is the second busy street to see lower speed limits as part of Denver’s Vision Zero plan, designed to reduce traffic pedestrian deaths.

Peoria Street speed limit lowered vision zero

(credit: CBS)

In August, crews installed lower speed limit signs on Evans Avenue and Federal Boulevard, from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Comments