DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police arrested the brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on suspicion of assault Thursday. Strahinja Jokic is charged with second degree assault, false imprisonment and obstruction of a telephone service.

Strahinja Jokic was arrested on suspicion of assault Thursday.

Strahinja Jokic was arrested on suspicion of assault Thursday. (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Jokic, 37, is accused of choking a woman and refusing to let her leave an apartment downtown. Jokic had been drinking Thursday night when he got into an argument with a woman about her dating history, according to a probable cause statement.

Because the woman could not leave the apartment, officers said she ran to the balcony to yell for help. According to the document, Jokic grabbed her and said he would choke her until she “fell asleep.”

The woman tried to call 911, but Jokic took her phone and told her she couldn’t call anyone. Police said the woman went to the bedroom and used a computer to message someone she knew for help. That person called police, who arrived at the apartment around 7 p.m.

 

