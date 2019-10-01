Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo announced the name of their adorable lion cub on Tuesday. Everyone, please meet Tatu! The zoo held a fundraising campaign in which the public donated to their name of choice.
Tatu came in first place with $12,000 donated. The money will support lion conservation in the wild through the Lion Recover Rund. It will also help care for animals at the zoo.
“We have nutrition programs, veterinary programs, behavioral programs with enrichment toys and training,” Matthew Lenyo, the Assistant Curator of Predators at the Denver Zoo, said. “There is a whole network or village taking care of these animals so it helps with all these services.”
Tatu was first unveiled to the public last month. Visiting hours are now expanded to 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day, weather permitting.
The zoo says Tatu might be taking a nap as lions sleep at least 18 hours a day.
