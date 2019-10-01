Comments
CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Cañon City police are looking for two people in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Richard Fay. Investigators say Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn are believed to have had contact with Fay before his death and are considered “people of interest.”
Fay was found dead outside a home in the 600 block of Spruce Court Saturday night.
Pogorzelski and Blackburn were last seen driving a 2005 dark gray 4-door Audi with Tennessee license plate 9M1-1V7.
Pogorzelski and Blackburn are believed to be traveling in the southern Colorado area.
