CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Cañon City police are looking for two people in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Richard Fay. Investigators say Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn are believed to have had contact with Fay before his death and are considered “people of interest.”

(credit: Cañon City Police)

Fay was found dead outside a home in the 600 block of Spruce Court Saturday night.

Pogorzelski and Blackburn were last seen driving a 2005 dark gray 4-door Audi with Tennessee license plate 9M1-1V7.

(credit: Cañon City Police)

Pogorzelski and Blackburn are believed to be traveling in the southern Colorado area.

