Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos signed linebacker Jerry Attaochu on Tuesday, one day after it was announced Bradley Chubb would be out for the year with an ACL injury. Attaochu’s agency announced the news via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos signed linebacker Jerry Attaochu on Tuesday, one day after it was announced Bradley Chubb would be out for the year with an ACL injury. Attaochu’s agency announced the news via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
The Broncos have signed Jerry Attaochu.
Had nine tackles and two sacks last year with the Jets. #4Broncos @CBSDenver https://t.co/tLEdLiclDW
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 1, 2019
Attaochu is in his fifth season in the NFL. He played his first four years with the Chargers and was with the New York Jets in 2018.
His best season came in 2015 when he recorded 52 tackles and 6 sacks.
Last year in New York he played in 11 games and had 9 tackles with two sacks.
The Broncos will visit the Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. on CBS4.
You must log in to post a comment.