  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Jerry Attaochu


DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos signed linebacker Jerry Attaochu on Tuesday, one day after it was announced Bradley Chubb would be out for the year with an ACL injury. Attaochu’s agency announced the news via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Attaochu is in his fifth season in the NFL. He played his first four years with the Chargers and was with the New York Jets in 2018.

SAN DIEGO, CA – MAY 16: Jerry Attaochu #97 of the San Diego Chargers participates in stretching and workout drills during the San Diego Chargers rookie minicamp at the Chargers practice facility on May 16, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images)

His best season came in 2015 when he recorded 52 tackles and 6 sacks.

Last year in New York he played in 11 games and had 9 tackles with two sacks.

The Broncos will visit the Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. on CBS4.

Michael Spencer

Comments