MEREDITH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Granite Lake Fire has burned nearly 700 acres in the Hunter Fryingpan Wilderness. The fire is burning about 13 miles southeast of Meredith in Pitkin County.
The sheriff’s office says smoke can be seen from Aspen and Basalt.
Fire officials say the fire was first detected on Sept. 21, but recent dry, windy weather increased fire activity.
They say the fire is in a remote area and is not threatening structures. Downed trees from an avalanche are fueling the blaze.
