Filed Under:Denver News, Grand Hyatt


DENVER (CBS4) – One of the largest hotels in downtown Denver has sold for more than $115 million. Business Den reports the Grand Hyatt Denver was purchased by a buyer in Mexico City.

The Grand Hyatt Denver sold to a buyer in Mexico for more than $115 million, according to Business Den. (credit: CBS)

The 26-story building is located at 17th St. and Welton St. The hotel was built in 1978 and features more than 500 rooms.

According to Business Den, the hotel will continue to operate under the Grand Hyatt name.

