AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Family and friends of Elijah McClain say they want more transparency into the investigation of Elijah’s death. Elijah, 23, died after a confrontation with Aurora police.
He was confronted by officers on Aug. 24 after a call to report a suspicious person wearing a mask near Colfax Avenue and Billings Street.
The family told the Denver Post that McClain often wore a mask because he is anemic and gets cold easily.
Police say he resisted officers and according to the Post, those officers applied a choke hold.
Elijah complained that he could not breathe and his heart stopped on the way to the hospital.
He had a brain injury and his family made the decision to take Elijah off life support a week later.
