(AP/CBS4) – Dinosaur National Monument is the latest National Park Service land permitting electronic bicycles on roads. KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reported Tuesday that e-bikes will have access to paved and unpaved roads inside the monument land, which encompasses land in Utah and Colorado.
Monument officials say traditional and electronic bikes cannot be on any trails.
Dinosaur National Monument joins national parks in Colorado that include Rocky Mountain National Park, plus four other national parks in Utah that are allowing e-bikes. The new policy also takes effect in Arches and Canyonlands national parks and in Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments. The parks don’t have charging stations, and generators aren’t allowed in the sites’ back country.
