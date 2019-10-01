DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools confirms they are aware of an unknown number of bus drivers planning to not come to work on Wednesday. It’s in light of a decision announced Tuesday by the Denver District Attorney’s office stating no charges would be filed against a mother involved in a fight with a bus driver.
The fight was caught on cellphone video last month. It happened when the driver and the paraprofessional pulled the school bus over for unruly children on board. Some children notified their parents who which arrived at the bus waiting for their children to get off.
Some children were heard screaming on the bus, one calling for their mother. The driver did not allow the children to de-board. A mother, Brandi Martin, later got on the bus and got into a fist fight with one of the employees.
DPS sent a notice to parents on Tuesday night.
“In anticipation of limited Transportation staff, our teams are coordinating how to best prioritize routes to limit the impact across DPS. We are doing everything we can to avoid cancelations, and we expect there may be some delays felt across bus routes tomorrow if we are short drivers,” DPS officials said in the letter to parents.
They say they do not anticipate disruptions with American Logistics Company which provides service for students with disabilities.
The district says concerned parents and families can call the Family and Community Engagement Helpline at 720-423-3054.
According to DPS, more than 20,000 students use the district’s school transportation system.
You must log in to post a comment.