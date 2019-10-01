DENVER (CBS4) – A man who likely saved the life of a stranger last year was recognized for his heroic actions Tuesday. Donald Teadt is the recipient of the Bill Daniels Neighborhood Hero Award for rendering medical aid to a victim of a shooting.

“I watched him fall over and I just immediately hollered for them to call the cops,” said Teadt. “I was hoping he would make it, I kept telling him he was going to make it.”

Teadt also received a check for $1,000 along with the award at a presentation hosted by Denver police and the Daniels Foundation. Teadt explained that he was across the street when he heard gunshots. Once he saw Luis Dominguez on the ground, he knew to put pressure on his wounds and keep him calm, making sure he kept breathing and stayed alert.

“I remember the whole thing,” Dominguez said at the event. “Everything felt planned like it was supposed to happen.”

The shooting on May 12, 2018 happened on W. Alameda Ave. near S. Lipan St. at a cell phone store. Dominguez was outside the store getting ready for work. He recalled getting into a fight with two suspects before they shot him several times. For the past year, he has undergone several surgeries and bed rest. He even struggled with depression.

“I don’t know how I did it honestly, it was a crazy time,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The two men had the chance to meet for the first time since the shooting at the event. It was a chance for them to greet each other’s families and learn more about their lives since the shooting. They had a united message to the public from the experience.

“This could happen to anyone,” Dominguez said. “Someone should be there to save them like I got saved.”

Denver Police say the two suspects who attacked him that day went on to commit two other robberies before they were arrested and charged with attempted murder. Teadt said seeing him in person after the shooting was heartwarming and a relief. It was a reminder of how life can be delicate but the right actions can ensure a healthy future.

“He’s got so many years ahead of him, he’s got a long life,” Teadt said. “Everybody’s got choices in their life, you can either help somebody and help their life get better.”