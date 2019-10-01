DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department has received over 600,000 calls for help in the last eight months. A total of 10,000 of those calls are related to incidents of domestic violence.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen joined CBS4’s morning anchor Britt Moreno on the first day of “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” to discuss the pervasive issue.
Pazen tells Moreno he is passionate about getting the word out on domestic violence. The Denver Police Department works to reach out to potential offenders before they hurt anyone or commit a crime.
“Looking at defenders, we have reached out 1,500 times to try and prevent domestic violence from happening in the first place.”
He says officers will join mental health officials, victims’ advocates to “get people the help they need.”
One resource available to families of domestic violence is the Rose Andom Center located at 1330 Fox St in Denver.
“It’s an amazing facility that has several nonprofits working with it and detectives of domestic violence. District attorneys are represented in this building and a health care clinic wrapped around the service center that helps survivors of domestic violence and the family.”
Pazen says no one will ever be questioned on their immigration status when talking about an incident of domestic violence.
“We will never check the status of a victim, witness or survivor of domestic violence.”
The City and County Building and Empower Field at Mile High will turn purple on Tuesday night to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness month.
LINK: Rose Andom Center
