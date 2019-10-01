  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos players are doing their part to bring smiles to people battling cancer. Some players visited patients during the “Fight Like A Bronco” event at University of Colorado Hospital.

"Fight Like A Bronco"

"Fight Like A Bronco" event (credit: UCHealth)

On Monday, the players visited cancer patients to encourage them to keep up the fight. It’s just one of many events with UCHealth scheduled this month.

"Fight Like A Bronco"

“Fight Like A Bronco” event (credit: UCHealth)

All those battling cancer will be honored at the Broncos Thursday night football game on Oct. 17.

"Fight Like A Bronco"

“Fight Like A Bronco” event (credit: UCHealth)

