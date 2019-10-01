Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos players are doing their part to bring smiles to people battling cancer. Some players visited patients during the “Fight Like A Bronco” event at University of Colorado Hospital.
On Monday, the players visited cancer patients to encourage them to keep up the fight. It’s just one of many events with UCHealth scheduled this month.
All those battling cancer will be honored at the Broncos Thursday night football game on Oct. 17.
