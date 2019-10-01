  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Wildfires, Decker Fire, Salida News


SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Monday’s strong winds helped fuel the Decker Fire and spread smoke across south central Colorado. The fire has scorched nearly 1,600 acres as of Monday and is just 5% contained.

Nearly 200 firefighters are at the fire burning south of Salida. Hot shot crews say they’re working to build a stable fire line around the burn area which is mostly in wildland.

Decker Fire

Decker Fire on Sept. 30 (credit: Pony Anstine)

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph hampered firefighting efforts on Monday afternoon.

Decker Fire

Decker Fire on Sept. 30 (credit: Pony Anstine)

No homes have been evacuated, however parts of the 101 and 101A Roads on National Forest lands and the Rainbow Trail south of 108 Road to the Stout Lakes Trail are closed. Chaffee County Road 101/CR 49 in Fremont County is open to local traffic only.

There is a public meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Scout Hut on Sackett Avenue in Salida.

LINKS: Wildland Fire Air Quality Response ProgramDecker Fire Inciweb

