SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Monday’s strong winds helped fuel the Decker Fire and spread smoke across south central Colorado. The fire has scorched nearly 1,600 acres as of Monday and is just 5% contained.
Nearly 200 firefighters are at the fire burning south of Salida. Hot shot crews say they’re working to build a stable fire line around the burn area which is mostly in wildland.
Wind gusts of up to 55 mph hampered firefighting efforts on Monday afternoon.
No homes have been evacuated, however parts of the 101 and 101A Roads on National Forest lands and the Rainbow Trail south of 108 Road to the Stout Lakes Trail are closed. Chaffee County Road 101/CR 49 in Fremont County is open to local traffic only.
There is a public meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Scout Hut on Sackett Avenue in Salida.
LINKS: Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program | Decker Fire Inciweb
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.