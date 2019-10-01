



– Bradley Chubb addressed the media on Tuesday, one day after it was announced he would be sidelined for the rest of the season after partially tearing his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

“Nobody was as surprised to know it was a partially torn ACL (as) myself,” said Chubb, who was hurt early in the 4th quarter, but returned to play later in the game.

“It sucks right now, but it’s going to make me a better person. I’m looking forward to the journey. I’m looking forward to still being around this team, still being the guy and the leader that I need to be. My main thing is just try and take as much positive from this situation as I can and just move forward.”

Chubb said that he tore the same ACL on the exact same date, Sept. 29, seven years earlier while playing in high school.

“It’s crazy how that works,” said Chubb when recalling the injury. “That was my first injury. Like I said, it made me who I am today. I remember I was in the hospital bed and I didn’t know if I was going to get college offers and stuff like that and look where I am now. I can only imagine what this injury is going to do for me.”

Chubb is trying to see the bright side through his latest setback.

“I’m happy this actually happened to me because I feel like in life I was getting a little too complacent. With 12 sacks as a rookie, it’s kind of hard to keep that same grind, get that same thing so I’m really happy that this happened to me because it’s a humbling experience.”

The Broncos visit the Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 on CBS4.