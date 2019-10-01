DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools will use $10 million to invest in minority and low-income high school students. DPS announced on Friday that the DPS Foundation got a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
DPS was selected as a recipient of the foundation’s Networks for School Improvement grant. The district will use the funding to build and support “teacher-led instructional improvement that will elevate classroom practice and student achievement by strengthening the individualized supports for African-American, Latinx, and low-income learners.”
The NSI strategy is core to the commitment of Denver Public Schools and the Gates Foundation to address persistent challenges facing our most vulnerable students, DPS officials wrote in a news release.
DPS celebrated the award during a ceremony on Tuesday morning at Denver South High School.
