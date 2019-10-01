PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Avery Hendrick wanted to do something for the community that combined two things she loves: nature and reading. She helped construct a Story Walk at the McCabe Meadows Park in Parker.

“It’s a trail that has signs placed along it, displaying pages from a children’s book. So a kid can walk with their parents or a guardian and read the story as they go along,” Hendrick said. “My entire childhood I was really interested in reading and the outdoors, those were pretty much two of my favorite things to do. I thought about how much as a kid I would have enjoyed doing something like that.”

As part of her Girl Scouts Gold Award, Hendrick reached out to the Town of Parker for approval. Soon she had help and resources, including the family who the park is named after.

“This definitely would not have been possible without all that Girl Scouts taught me through all of their programs,” she said.

There are 16 signs throughout a .3-mile long trail that tell the story, but the signs can be changed so a new story will appear along the trail every few weeks.

“We always see families come through and we always ask if they enjoy the trail, and it’s always positive feedback, and they talk about how much their kids enjoy it,” Hendrick said.

An official ribbon cutting is planned for Oct. 12. The event runs 10 a.m. to noon. You can find the trail at 19700 Indianpipe Lane in Parker.