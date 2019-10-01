  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Girl Scouts of Colorado, McCabe Meadows Park, Parker News

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Avery Hendrick wanted to do something for the community that combined two things she loves: nature and reading. She helped construct a Story Walk at the McCabe Meadows Park in Parker.

Avery Hendrick assembles reading posts at McCabe Meadows Park. (credit: Avery Hendrick)

“It’s a trail that has signs placed along it, displaying pages from a children’s book. So a kid can walk with their parents or a guardian and read the story as they go along,” Hendrick said. “My entire childhood I was really interested in reading and the outdoors, those were pretty much two of my favorite things to do. I thought about how much as a kid I would have enjoyed doing something like that.”

(credit: Avery Hendrick)

As part of her Girl Scouts Gold Award, Hendrick reached out to the Town of Parker for approval. Soon she had help and resources, including the family who the park is named after.

(credit: Avery Hendrick)

“This definitely would not have been possible without all that Girl Scouts taught me through all of their programs,” she said.

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Avery Hendrick. (credit: CBS)

There are 16 signs throughout a .3-mile long trail that tell the story, but the signs can be changed so a new story will appear along the trail every few weeks.

Reading posts at McCabe Meadows Park (credit: CBS)

“We always see families come through and we always ask if they enjoy the trail, and it’s always positive feedback, and they talk about how much their kids enjoy it,” Hendrick said.

An official ribbon cutting is planned for Oct. 12. The event runs 10 a.m. to noon. You can find the trail at 19700 Indianpipe Lane in Parker.

