WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge Police are investigating a deadly crash on Kipling Street at 36th Street. Officers were called to the intersection just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say two cars were involved in the crash and one driver was killed. The other driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known.

On Twitter, Wheat Ridge Police said Kipling St. was closed in both directions from 32nd St. to 38th St. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

