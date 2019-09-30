Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge Police are investigating a deadly crash on Kipling Street at 36th Street. Officers were called to the intersection just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
WRPD responded to crash on Kipling at 36th. Two cars, one fatality, one transported. Kipling closed S & NB from 32nd to 38th. pic.twitter.com/WeAgjuUnfJ
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 1, 2019
Investigators say two cars were involved in the crash and one driver was killed. The other driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known.
On Twitter, Wheat Ridge Police said Kipling St. was closed in both directions from 32nd St. to 38th St. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
