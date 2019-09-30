  • CBS4On Air

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A wintry storm that dumped several feet of snow in the northern Rockies meant a fall “snow day” for several schools in northern Montana. The National Weather Service reports Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, received 4 feet of snow through Sunday afternoon. East Glacier reported 28 inches through 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Snow in Montana on Sept. 29, 2019

Snow in Montana on Sunday (credit: CBS)

Heavy snow and bad roads led to school closures Monday in Browning, Choteau, Conrad, Cut Bank, Dutton-Brady, Fairfield, Shelby and Valier.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday for areas hit by the early-season storm that brought heavy, wet snow and high winds that closed roads, downed trees and caused scattered power outages.

The declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

