HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A wintry storm that dumped several feet of snow in the northern Rockies meant a fall “snow day” for several schools in northern Montana. The National Weather Service reports Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, received 4 feet of snow through Sunday afternoon. East Glacier reported 28 inches through 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy snow and bad roads led to school closures Monday in Browning, Choteau, Conrad, Cut Bank, Dutton-Brady, Fairfield, Shelby and Valier.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday for areas hit by the early-season storm that brought heavy, wet snow and high winds that closed roads, downed trees and caused scattered power outages.

740AM: This photo was taken from the @MontanaDES Central District Field Officer ~7:30am near Browning on Hwy 2 with up to a foot of snow on the road. If you are caught outdoors or become stranded while traveling, this could become a life threatening situation. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/HPoZm1V1JI

