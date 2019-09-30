  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Decker Fire, Salida News


SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Wind on Monday spread smoke from the Decker Fire across south central Colorado. The fire has scorched 1,591 acres as of Monday and is 5% contained.

Nearly 200 firefighters are at the fire south of Salida.

Decker Fire

Decker Fire on Sept. 30 (credit: Pony Anstine)

They expect strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Critical conditions are expected the rest of the week.

Decker Fire

Decker Fire on Sept. 30 (credit: Pony Anstine)

No homes have been evacuated, however parts of the 101 and 101A Roads on National Forest lands and the Rainbow Trail south of 108 Road to the Stout Lakes Trail are closed. Chaffee County Road 101/CR 49 in Fremont County is open to local traffic only.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment warned of the heavy smoke for residents near Poncha Springs and Salida.

There is a public meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Scout Hut on Sackett Avenue in Salida.

LINKS: Wildland Fire Air Quality Response ProgramDecker Fire Inciweb

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments