SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Wind on Monday spread smoke from the Decker Fire across south central Colorado. The fire has scorched 1,591 acres as of Monday and is 5% contained.
Nearly 200 firefighters are at the fire south of Salida.
They expect strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Critical conditions are expected the rest of the week.
No homes have been evacuated, however parts of the 101 and 101A Roads on National Forest lands and the Rainbow Trail south of 108 Road to the Stout Lakes Trail are closed. Chaffee County Road 101/CR 49 in Fremont County is open to local traffic only.
Cams from the top of Pikes Peak show the huge smoke plume coming off the #DeckerFire … it's making poor air quality is places such as Teller County. #COFire #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/FSxLbKZLMA
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) September 30, 2019
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment warned of the heavy smoke for residents near Poncha Springs and Salida.
AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY for #WildfireSmoke: SE Chaffee and NW Fremont Counties: Poncha Springs, Smeltertown, Salida, Cleora and Wellsville. Gusty winds, warm temps, and low humidity increased fire activity on the #DeckerFire. #COFire Photo: G. Haglerhttps://t.co/o2HSEEeP6S pic.twitter.com/24gWVQyHF8
— CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) September 30, 2019
There is a public meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Scout Hut on Sackett Avenue in Salida.
LINKS: Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program | Decker Fire Inciweb
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.