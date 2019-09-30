SANTA FE, N.M. (AP/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police are investigating if a small plane from Colorado crashed northeast of Santa Fe Thursday. State Police are working with the Office of Medical Investigator to process a crash site in the Pecos Wilderness.
Investigators say it’s still unclear if the plane that crashed was the same plane that disappeared after a refueling stop at Santa Fe Regional Airport. State Police said the single-engine, four-seater plane took off from the airport at 5:49 p.m. Thursday. Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft 12 minutes later.
The missing plane is based at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, according to FAA records. Both the pilot and the passenger were from Colorado.
The missing plane was registered to American Aircraft Brokers, LLC, of Englewood on June 24 of this year, per FAA records.
State Police say the plane’s emergency beacon pinged a mile south of Tererro and that’s the aircraft’s last known location.
The air and ground search began Friday and included State Police, National Guard and Civil Air Patrol aircraft.
