



The Pepsi Center and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment unveiled new food and drinks available this year on Monday. In a new partnership with Legends Hospitality, guests can enjoy locally-inspired choices, only available in the arena.

“Nowadays, a sports fan isn’t just coming to a building to watch a game anymore,” said Pepsi Center Executive Chef James Versfelt. “Modern America has changed a lot and people want to be able to go out and have a full-fledged experience.”

There are five new dining destinations for fans sitting in regular seats at the Pepsi Center.

CBS4 tried three of them.

New vendors means new food! Checking out the new grub at the @PepsiCenter. There’s fried chicken & potatoes, pork green chile fries & a bison pastrami melt @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/HjfnWaye39 — Dago Cordova (@dago_deportes) September 30, 2019

Wyncoop offers fried chicken dishes in sections 146 and 303. One of them is the half crispy chicken and patatas bravas. It’s a breaded and fried half chicken with a side of small potatoes. A Spanish Romesco sauce is added on top.

Versfelt said Denver Potato Company or “PoCo” is inspired by the local downtown Denver neighborhoods. Sections 148 and 330 is where you can get some of their pork green chile fries.

Where does the chile come from?

“It’s from Pueblo,” said Versfelt.

When asked if Colorado Pueblo chiles or New Mexico Hatch chiles are better Versfelt doesn’t have a preference. He likes them all.

“There’s other great chiles somewhere else, but they’re different. You use a different great food depending on what your mood is or what’s the dish you’re trying to prepare.”

The Barrel has classics like cheeseburgers, root beer floats and a local bison pastrami melt on rye bread from Golden’s Grateful Bread.

“It’s one of my favorite dishes,” said Versfelt.

You can find them in sections 102, 112 and 319.

And here’s some of the food you can eat in a suite, if you’re lucky enough to see an event in style. There’s lobster rolls, charcuterie plates & a “cake in a jar” among other baked goods. pic.twitter.com/1U9JcREfne — Dago Cordova (@dago_deportes) October 1, 2019

Fans lucky enough to make it into a suite can try premium dining options which include lobster rolls and charcuterie boards.

For dessert, Mercantile and Fruition Chef Alex Seidel and award winning pastry Chef Keegan Gerhard of D Bar have come up with a spread of baked goods and “cake in a jar.”

Fans can start enjoying these options at the Colorado Avalanche home opener versus the Calgary Flames on Thursday.