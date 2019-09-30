  • CBS4On Air

By Conor McCue
DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re driving through Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood this week, you’ll notice some new murals — but not on the sides of any buildings. They’re often called “visual speed bumps,” and neighbors hope they get drivers to slow down near two elementary schools.

The visual speed bumps are located near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School (credit: CBS)

The murals are located at intersections near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School. The themes of both murals involve climate change.

The visual speed bumps are located near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School (credit: CBS)

“This school is the Park Hill Panthers and they’re mural is themed around land and animals,” said Blair Taylor, who helped make this project possible.

The visual speed bumps are located near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School (credit: CBS)

The mother of two and board member for Greater Park Hill Community, started a petition last year after four cyclists, including a child, were hit by cars in the neighborhood.

The visual speed bumps are located near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School (credit: CBS)

“Within weeks we had it designed, we had it permitted, we got all the volunteers, so it was just really exciting,” Taylor said.

Blair Taylor (credit: CBS)

On Saturday, nearly a year later, volunteers spent several hours painting both murals. Come Monday, pedestrians and drivers were taking notice.

The visual speed bumps are located near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School (credit: CBS)

“They call it a visual speed bump, which basically means that it’s something out of the ordinary that drivers will recognize, they’ll slow down, and it just helps with overall awareness,” Taylor said.

Blair Taylor (credit: CBS)

Denver’s Community Active Living Coalition, or CALC Program, partnered with Greater Park Hill Community to make the murals happen. Program manager, Kayla Gilbert, said CALC helped coordinate murals at two other DPS schools several years ago.

The visual speed bumps are located near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School (credit: CBS)

“Our plan is to do a couple more every year actually and build an annual program,” Gilbert said.

The visual speed bumps are located near Park Hill Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School (credit: CBS)

Eventually, the hope is to grow the program and evaluate how effective the murals are. Gilbert said there are currently no studies into this type of mural.

Still, advocates believe they can help make the streets safer for everyone.

Kayla Gilbert (credit: CBS)

“We all need to be aware of what we’re doing on our streets, especially when we’re driving, when we’re walking and biking, just be aware of everyone around you and be respectful,” Gilbert said.

In the spring, volunteers will paint murals at two more schools here in the Park Hill neighborhood. Their goal was to get the first two done before Wednesday because it’s National Walk to School Day.

Watch CBS4 on Oct. 2 at 5 a.m. when Andrea Flores will be walking to school with students from Highline Academy.

