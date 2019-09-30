  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — An Uber driver charged with murder in the shooting of a passenger in Denver is set to go on trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for Michael Hancock, who his charged with first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Hyun Kim in June 2018.

Michael Andre Hancock (credit: CBS)

Prosecutors have said evidence shows Hancock fired from outside the car at Kim, who was inside.

(CBS)

Hancock told police that Kim hit him in the face while the car was going 70 mph on Interstate 25.

Hyun Kim (credit: CBS)

Hancock’s family has said he was defending himself after the passenger attacked him.

