AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police say a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was involved in a crash that killed his brother. According to the affidavit, 50-year-old Lee Fabricius drove his truck off the road, through the front yards of several houses, and ended up hitting a park bench, several trees and a large landscaping rock. The driver’s brother was found dead in some bushes at the scene of the crash — but Fabricius told investigators he was alone in the truck.

The crash happened Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 10:30 p.m. on East Heritage Parkway in southeast Aurora.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that a neighbor heard the crash and ran to the scene. That man said he found Fabricius in the driver’s seat of a 2014 Chevy Silverado, with the airbags deployed. The neighbor told police he took the car keys because Fabricius was trying to start the engine.

A police officer who responded to the crash found a man in the bushes nearby, who was identified as 60-year-old Dale Fabricius. He was pronounced deceased less than an hour later. Lee Fabricius told the officer he had been alone in the truck at the time of the crash.

Investigators said Dale Fabricius “may have been walking down the sidewalk.”

Lee Fabricius was taken to the hospital, where according to the affidavit, he told a different police officer he did not remember the crash. He told the officer he’d consumed two Michelob Ultra Lights around 4:30 p.m. The officer noted that Lee Fabricius smelled like alcohol, his eyes were blood shot, and his speech was “thick or slurred.” A DUI nurse took multiple blood samples but the results have not been released.

After he was released from the hospital, Lee Fabricius was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence and careless driving resulting in death.