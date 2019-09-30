Broncos Linebacker Bradley Chubb Out For Season With Torn ACLBradley Chubb will be out for the year with a torn ACL, Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday.

Von Miller Gets First Sacks, But Whistle Ruins His, Broncos' DayVon Miller's most significant play came when he was whistled for roughing the passer with 1:18 remaining and the Broncos trying to close out their first win.

Avalanche Agree To Terms With Restricted Free Agent Forward Mikko RantanenThe Colorado Avalanche have agreed to terms with Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million, six-year contract.

Rockies Close Out 2019 With Consecutive Walk-Off VictoriesWith pinch-hitter Ian Desmond at the plate, Milwaukee's Jake Faria threw a pitch into the dirt that skipped past the catcher and allowed Colorado's Sam Hilliard to score the winning run.

Von Miller Notches His 100th Career SackThe Broncos star linebacker got his 100th at Empower Field at Mile High against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.