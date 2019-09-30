GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A fatal motorcycle crash late Sunday night shut down part of westbound Interstate 70. It happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. between 6th Avenue and West Colfax Avenue.

Witnesses say a group of motorcylists were traveling fast and swerving in and out of traffic. One motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a vehicle. The 23-year-old motorcycle rider was killed. A second vehicle was also caught up in the crash. The drivers of the two cars were not injured.

Golden police said they are hoping to speak with the other motorcyclists who were traveling in the same group as the man who was killed. Witnesses say some of them possibly took evidence from the crash scene and then left the area.

Interstate 70 fully reopened overnight.