



– A food bank that provides emergency assistance for people in one Denver neighborhood, now needs a little help of its own. The Greater Park Hill food bank says their shelves are looking a little bare.

“We kind of walked in last week and were like oh my gosh, we’re really low on food,” explained Lana Cordes, the executive director of Greater Park Hill Community Inc.

The emergency food bank provides three day supplies for residents in need, who live in the Park Hill neighborhood. Every year, they provide emergency assistance to hundreds of families and individuals.

“Food security is essential,” Cordes explained. “You can’t accomplish anything else if you’re hungry or wondering where your next meal is going to come from.”

Cordes says she’s not sure why their supplies are running low. She told CBS4 it could be because fall is a busy time of the year for families, especially after kids go back to school.

“Other things kind of go to the waste side so I think it took just a simple reminder to the community that we are here and we still need the support,” Cordes said. “Our clients still need the support.”

That reminder, was through a social media post that shows how empty the food bank’s shelves are. Since then, Cordes said they’ve seen a large response from the community. On Monday, volunteers were unpacking two grocery carts filled with food donations.

“They really delivered,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”

However with the holidays soon approaching, Cordes knows they’ll need to make sure their shelves stay full. The food bank hosts a Thanksgiving program that provides dinner boxes to families in the neighborhood that otherwise wouldn’t have a holiday meal.

“We certainly hope that the food continues to come in because we do go through it really quickly,” she told CBS4. “We need all types of food, all year long.”

The emergency food bank is open two days a week for neighbors. They accept all types of food donations. For more information on how you can help, visit the Greater Park Hill Community Inc. website.