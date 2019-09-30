BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Former University of Colorado track All-American and Crested Butte native Emma Coburn finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar on Monday. Coburn ran a personal best in the event to capture the silver medal, her 3rd straight medal at an international championship.
Coburn captured the bronze at the 2016 Olympics and won gold at the world championships in 2017.
“It’s important to bring your best at these championships,” Coburn said, “And in the last three championships I’ve run a personal best in the final and I’ve come away with a medal. I’m really proud of tonight’s effort.”
Despite a strong late kick, Coburn still finished nearly 5 seconds behind the winner Beatrice Chepkoech. Chepkoech burst out to a big lead early and never looked back finishing in 8:57:84.
