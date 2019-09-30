  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Former University of Colorado track All-American and Crested Butte native Emma Coburn finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar on Monday. Coburn ran a personal best in the event to capture the silver medal, her 3rd straight medal at an international championship.

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Four

DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 30: Silver medalist Emma Coburn of the United States celebrates after competing in the Women’s 3000 metres Steeplechase final during day four of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 30, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Coburn captured the bronze at the 2016 Olympics and won gold at the world championships in 2017.

“It’s important to bring your best at these championships,” Coburn said, “And in the last three championships I’ve run a personal best in the final and I’ve come away with a medal. I’m really proud of tonight’s effort.”

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Four

DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 30: Emma Coburn of the United States competes in the Women’s 3000 metres Steeplechase final during day four of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 30, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for IAAF)

Despite a strong late kick, Coburn still finished nearly 5 seconds behind the winner Beatrice Chepkoech. Chepkoech burst out to a big lead early and never looked back finishing in 8:57:84.

