COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has ordered some residences on pre-evacuation notice in the area near a grass fire. The grass fire is burning east of Colorado Springs.
*Update* Mandatory Evacuations downgraded to Pre-Evacuation Notice for Fire Boundaries: east of Curtis and west of Slocum, south of Jones road and north of highway 94 is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 1010 Blaney Rd. pic.twitter.com/bb6vx39JtG
The boundary area for the pre-evacuation is east of Curtis and west of Slocum, south of Jones road and north of Highway 94 due to a fire in the area of 1010 Blaney Rd.
The fire burning off Blaney Road near Garrett Road north of Dragonman’s shooting range.
