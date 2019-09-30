  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has ordered some residences on pre-evacuation notice in the area near a grass fire. The grass fire is burning east of Colorado Springs.

The boundary area for the pre-evacuation is east of Curtis and west of Slocum, south of Jones road and north of Highway 94 due to a fire in the area of 1010 Blaney Rd.

The fire burning off Blaney Road near Garrett Road north of Dragonman’s shooting range.

