DENVER (CBS4) – September has been very warm and there is a good chance the month will become the warmest ever recorded in Denver. Meanwhile the first day of October on Tuesday will be dramatically different with cool temperatures, cloudy skies and good chance for drizzle and fog.

Temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will still reach near 80 degrees on Monday ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive after 5 p.m.

It will also be windy at times ahead of the front which will elevate the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from noon until 7 p.m. for more than half of Colorado including the south and west sides of the Denver metro area.

By late in the day Tuesday the cold front will be in southern Colorado allowing cool, moist air to continue invading Colorado from the northeast. The front will have minimal impact on the high country. The cool air will be shallow which also means a good chance for light rain/drizzle and areas of fog. through Tuesday night.

Temperatures will average 25 degrees cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday. So the Denver metro area will be stuck in the 50s. It will be our coolest day in more than 4 months.

For those not quite ready for fall weather, sunny and much weather weather will return for the end of the week.