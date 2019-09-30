DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver may soon vote to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21. City councilors will discuss the topic at their meeting on Monday night.
If the proposal passes, Denver would join eight other Colorado cities which raised the purchasing age. The proposal includes vape products like e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.
The bill is part of an effort to reduce teen vaping.
Aspen, Avon, Basalt, Boulder, Carbondale, Edgewater, Glenwood Springs and Snowmass have all raised the purchasing age to 21.
“Raising the age of purchase to 21 years old for tobacco and nicotine products is a step we can take as a city to curb the rising trend of youth use and promote public and personal health among our young residents.” @MayorHancock on #Tobacco21
— Denver Public Health & Environment (@DDPHE) September 30, 2019
Colorado has the highest rates of children and teens vaping in the nation and state health workers are investigating six cases of sudden and severe lung illness associated with vaping.
Republican State Rep. Colin Larson tells CBS4’s Shaun Boyd he plans to introduce a bill with Democratic State Sen. Jeff Bridges to raise the legal purchasing age to 21 statewide. The bill would also set up a state licensing system for all nicotine sellers, meaning if they sell to minors repeatedly, they could lose their license.
In all, 18 states have raised the minimum legal age to 21 that covers half of the U.S. population.
